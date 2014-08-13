BRIEF-SFS Group says H1 group net income increased 23.3% to CHF 45.8 million

Aug 13 (Reuters) - SFS Group AG : * Says H1 group net income increased 23.3% to CHF 45.8 million * Says achieved organic sales growth of 5.6% in its core business in the first

six months of 2014 * Says H1 sales down 2.6 % to CHF 645.2 million * Says H1 EBITDA of CHF 125.2 million, up 6.8% * Says H1 EBITA CHF 88.8 million versus CHF 80.0 million year ago * Says H1 operating profit (EBIT) of CHF 63.4 million, up 19.4% * Sees FY EBITA margin of 14% to 15% * Says expects sales for 2014 to be flat