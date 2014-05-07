FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss engineering firm SFS sets IPO price at 64 Sfr per share
May 7, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss engineering firm SFS sets IPO price at 64 Sfr per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 7 (Reuters) - Swiss engineering components firm SFS IPO-SFSH.S priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 64 Swiss francs per share on Wednesday, giving the company an implied market value of 2.4 billion Swiss francs ($2.75 billion).

That is in the top half of its price range of 57 to 69 francs per share announced in April. There is a further overallotment option of around 1 million shares.

Two sources told Reuters on Tuesday SFS had narrowed the price for the flotation to a range of 64-65 Swiss francs a share, compared to the 57-69 Swiss francs reported last month.

SFS is due to make its market debut on later on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.8734 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

