FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SFS shares rise above offer price on Swiss debut
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 7, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

SFS shares rise above offer price on Swiss debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Swiss engineering firm SFS rose 5 percent above their offer price to around 67 Swiss francs in early trading on their market debut on the Swiss SIX exchange on Wednesday.

The firm, which makes miniature screws for smartphones and tablets, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 64 Swiss francs per share earlier on Wednesday, giving the company a market value of 2.4 billion Swiss francs ($2.75 billion).

The shares were up 4.5 percent at 65.85 Swiss francs by 0720 GMT. ($1 = 0.8734 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Joshua Franklin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.