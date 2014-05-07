SFS shares rise above offer price on Swiss debut

ZURICH, May 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Swiss engineering firm SFS rose 5 percent above their offer price to around 67 Swiss francs in early trading on their market debut on the Swiss SIX exchange on Wednesday.

The firm, which makes miniature screws for smartphones and tablets, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 64 Swiss francs per share earlier on Wednesday, giving the company a market value of 2.4 billion Swiss francs ($2.75 billion).

The shares were up 4.5 percent at 65.85 Swiss francs by 0720 GMT. ($1 = 0.8734 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Joshua Franklin)