FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Electronic dance promoter SFX Entertainment's CEO to resign
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2016 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

Electronic dance promoter SFX Entertainment's CEO to resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WILMINGTON, Del, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Robert Sillerman will resign in the next 60 days from SFX Entertainment, the bankrupt electronic dance music promoter and concert organizer he founded, a company attorney said on Wednesday.

Sillerman will remain chairman of the board, SFX attorney Nancy Mitchell told a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in Wilmington, Delaware. Sillerman will be replaced on an interim basis by Michael Katzenstein, the company’s chief restructuring officer.

Sillerman agreed to resign as part of SFX’s debt-cutting deal reached with its bondholders, who agreed to convert the $300 million they are owed into ownership of the company.

The company filed for bankruptcy on Monday to implement that deal.

Howard Tytel also plans to resign as general counsel, according to Mitchell. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.