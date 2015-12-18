SFX Entertainment bondholders look to Live Nation for possible rescue

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - SFX Entertainment Inc bondholders, who are looking for a savior for the electronic dance music festival promoter, are pinning their hopes on Live Nation Entertainment Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

Live Nation has shown interest in SFX and its assets, including its days-long festivals and events, according to the people. However, Live Nation, which is also a concert promoter, is not in a rush because of a potential debt restructuring at SFX, they said.

A sale to Live Nation is certainly one option SFX is considering as it struggles to overhaul its approximately $300 million debt load, one of the sources said.

A deal with Live Nation could potentially help the holders of the company’s bonds because of provisions in original offering documents that call for more than full repayment during a change in control. But if Live Nation buys only some assets of SFX, it is unclear if the provision would apply.

SFX, which has a market cap of about $33 million, said last month it was exploring a debt restructuring with the help investment bank Moelis & Co.

Representatives for Live Nation and SFX declined to comment.

SFX solicited bids for itself and its non-core assets earlier this year, and in late October announced it had received preliminary indications of interest, including from Chief Executive Robert F.X. Sillerman, an eccentric character who is also the company’s largest equity holder and has led it since its inception.

Sillerman later withdrew his bid for SFX. He also failed to fully fund the $30 million he promised to invest in SFX. The company has demanded payment of the balance, and said it is evaluating all legal remedies available to enforce its rights, according to public filings.

SFX’s debt holders are also unhappy with Sillerman, according to the sources. One idea that had been floated was bringing on James Barton, the head of electronic dance music at Live Nation, and elevating him to CEO, the sources said.

The New York Post reported earlier this month that Barton was leaving Live Nation to join SFX in a senior but undetermined position. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)