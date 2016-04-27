FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast's Societe Generale Bank net profit dips slightly 2015
April 27, 2016 / 10:31 PM / a year ago

Ivory Coast's Societe Generale Bank net profit dips slightly 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s Societe Generale Bank posted a net profit of 27.02 billion CFA francs ($47 million) last year, down from 27.72 billion CFA francs ($48 million) the previous year, the company said on Wednesday in a statement.

Revenue was 103.6 billion CFA francs ($179 million) for the bank in 2015, up from 87.93 billion CFA francs ($152 million) the previous year.

The company will pay a gross dividend of 5,775 CFA francs per share, said the statement on the West Africa Bourse Website.

$1 = 579.36 CFA francs Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Chris Reese

