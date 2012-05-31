FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
May 31, 2012 / 6:10 PM / in 5 years

BC Partn attracts offers for SGB Starkstrom -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 31 (Reuters) - Private equity firm BC Partners has attracted first-round offers for the manufacturer of power transformers SGB Starkstrom, two sources close to the transaction told Reuters on Thursday.

The investor, which has mandated Goldman Sachs to organize the sale, hopes fetch up to 1 billion euros ($1.24 billion), the sources said, adding that more bids could evolve.

Among the handful of strategic bidders is China’s State Grid , while no private equity investors have handed in offers, they added.

BC Partners and Goldman Sachs declined to comment while State Grid was not immediately available to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
