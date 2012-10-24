UPDATE 1-SGL Carbon takes writedown on Dreamliner delay

* SGL takes 55 mln eur writedown on supply deal for 787-8

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - German carbon specialist SGL Group said it is taking a writedown related to delays in the delivery of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, hitting its quarterly earnings.

Including the 55 million euro ($71.3 million) non-cash writedown, third-quarter group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) will reach a single-digit million euro sum, the company said on Wednesday.

Boeing is years behind its initial delivery schedule on the lightweight, carbon-composite 787 aircraft after extensive development delays.

SGL said it had been forced to write down the value of its long-term supplier contract because Boeing has cut the production volume of the plane.

But in the long run, it expects the impact to be cushioned by higher volumes of the 787-9, a larger version of the Dreamliner scheduled to commence service in early 2014.

SGL also said it had filed a claim with its customers, which it did not name.

The company’s aerostructures unit HITCO won a contract from Finmeccanica’s Alenia in 2008 to supply various components for the 787, and also signed a deal with Spirit AeroSystems in 2009 to supply carbon fibre reinforced composite beam components.

SGL is due to publish full quarterly results on Nov. 8. It said operating profit at its other main business, Graphite Materials & Systems, was in line with expectations.