#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

SGL Carbon takes writedown Dreamliner delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - SGL Group said it is taking a 55 million euro ($71.3 million) writedown related to delays in the delivery of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, hitting its quarterly earnings.

The delays have made long-term contracts for components supplied by SGL for the aircraft obsolete, the company said on Wednesday.

It said it expects to be partially compensated by higher volumes of the Boeing 787-9, which can only be reflected in future earnings under current accounting rules.

Overall, SGL Group’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the third quarter remains positive and is expected to reach a single digit million amount, the company said.

Boeing is years behind its initial delivery schedule on the new light-weight, carbon-composite 787 aircraft after extensive development delays.

