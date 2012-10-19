Clariant CEO in frame to become SGL chief supervisor-source

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Chief Executive of Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant is likely to be named supervisory board chairman at Germany’s SGL Group , a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Hariolf Kottmann is no stranger to carbon specialist SGL as he was executive board member at the maker of carbon-fibres and steel industry supplies from 2001 until 2008.

He then joined Clariant as CEO even though he was said at the time to be in the frame to eventually succeed SGL CEO Robert Koehler.

The current term of SGL supervisory board chairman Max Dietrich Kley will expire in April 2013.

SGL and Clariant declined to comment.

German monthly Manager Magazin earlier reported that Kottmann was the favourite candidate to head SGL’s supervisory board. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt, Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)