FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SGL electrodes unit draws interest from Russian billionaire -sources
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 17, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

SGL electrodes unit draws interest from Russian billionaire -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 17 (Reuters) - German carbon specialist SGL Group has attracted interest for its graphite electrode unit from a company held by Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Graphite electrodes are used in electric arc furnaces that recycle scrap metal into steel. The business, which once was SGL’s biggest profit driver, is losing money because cheap blast furnace steel from China is taking global market share from operators of electric arc furnaces outside China.

SGL declined to comment, while Renova was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.