UPDATE 1-SGL electrodes unit draws interest from Russian billionaire -sources

By Arno Schuetze and Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, June 17 (Reuters) - German carbon specialist SGL Group has attracted interest for its graphite electrode unit from a company held by Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Graphite electrodes are used in electric arc furnaces that recycle scrap metal into steel. The business, which once was SGL’s biggest profit driver, is losing money because cheap blast furnace steel from China is taking global market share from operators of electric arc furnaces outside China.

SGL’s shares, which gained as much as 9 percent, were trading 4.4 percent higher at 1456 GMT.

SGL declined to comment, while Renova was not immediately available for comment.

SGL earlier this month completed the carve-out of the business - known as Performance Products and which also makes cathodes for the production of aluminium - into a self-contained unit to pave the way for an exit.

It had asked for tentative bids for the unit by early June. While several private equity groups - such as Triton, KPS or Sun - spent time studying the case, they concluded that they would not be able to turn a profit from a potential investment, people familiar with the matter said.

Vekselberg, by contrast, was expected to bid for the unit via investment company Renova, which has built up holdings in Swiss industrial groups Schmolz+Bickenbach, Sulzer and OC Oerlikon.

For Vekselberg, who has folded a number of Russian graphite electrodes makers into a Renova division called Energoprom, a deal would be a bet on China eventually starting to replace and recycle ageing equipment and buildings from steel, which will require graphite electrodes.

The division, which accounted for 40 percent of SGL’s 2015 sales, was initially scheduled to be carved out by the end of 2016 but a continued slump in the global scrap metal recycling industry prompted SGL to ramp up restructuring efforts.

SGL’s main investors, carmakers VW and BMW as well as BMW shareholder Susanne Klatten and industrial group Voith, are mainly attracted by the future prospects of SGL’s carbon fibres, used for instance in light-weight components for BMW electric vehicles and luxury sedans as well as Audi’s R8 sports cars.

Its other products include carbon anode materials for batteries in Tesla cars and graphite parts for semiconductor production gear. (Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)