SGL Carbon sees wider 2015 loss on impairment charges

BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s SGL Carbon expects a net loss of 275-295 million euros ($304-325 million) for 2015, compared with 247 million euros a year earlier, after taking further impairment charges and restructuring costs, the company said.

The carbon specialist incurred impairment charges of about 75-85 million euros in its so-called performance product segment due to pricing pressures in the graphite electrode market, SGL said on Thursday.

Graphite electrodes are used in electric arc furnaces that recycle scrap metal into steel. The business has been suffering as cheap Chinese blast furnace steel took global market share from electric arc furnaces outside China.

Together with restructuring costs of 80-85 million euros for shutting a plant in Frankfurt and losses of 85-95 million euros from the divested HITCO aerostructures business, the latest impairments weighed on 2015 results, the company said.

SGL stood by its guidance for 2015 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before non-recurring charges of 30-35 million euros, adding results were due to be published on March 23.