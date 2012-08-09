FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SGL profit misses poll on muted carbon fibre demand
#Basic Materials
August 9, 2012 / 5:51 AM / in 5 years

SGL profit misses poll on muted carbon fibre demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Carbon specialist SGL Group reported second-quarter earnings below expectations as industrial customers of its Carbon Fibers & Composites (CFC) unit put orders on hold.

Quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) declined 16 percent to 36.8 million euros ($45.5 million), below the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average estimate of 37.8 million

Net income of 9.6 million euros missed the average estimate of 16.8 million.

“We see delays in developments and projects related to the known areas of aviation, energy and industrial applications affecting the build-up of our CFC business,” the company said on Thursday.

$1 = 0.8093 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
