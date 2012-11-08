FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SGL Q3 loss of 22.8 mln eur wider than expected
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2012 / 6:40 AM / 5 years ago

SGL Q3 loss of 22.8 mln eur wider than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Carbon specialist SGL Group swung to a third-quarter net loss of 22.8 million euros ($29.1 million), worse than the 13.7 million loss expected by analysts.

The group also said it expected 2012 earnings before interest and tax of 160 million euros, adjusted for a write-down announced in October.

At the time it said it was taking a 55 million euro charge related to delays in the delivery of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Analysts on average had expected unadjusted 2012 EBIT of 106 million euros.

Third-quarter EBIT dropped to 7.7 million euros. Last month it said the figure would be in the single-digit million euro range.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.