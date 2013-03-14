FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 14, 2013 / 6:55 AM / in 5 years

SGL 2013 outlook below market view on graphite for electronics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 14 (Reuters) - German carbon and graphite specialist SGL Group issued a 2013 core earnings outlook below market expectations, citing weak demand for graphite powders used for solar panels, semiconductors and LED light-emitting diodes.

SGL, which also makes carbon fibres, on Thursday said profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was likely to fall 10-15 percent below the adjusted EBITDA of 239.7 million euros ($310 million) it reported for 2012.

Analysts on average were expecting 2013 EBITDA to be at around the prior-year level, based on data from Thomson Reuters StarMine.

