August 8, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

SGL may seek co-investors for aerospace, rotor blade units-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s SGL Group said it was considering the sale of stakes in its aircraft components unit Hitco and wind rotor blade business Rotec as part of an overhaul at the loss-making carbon-fibre specialist.

“In both cases, we have prepared the businesses to the extent that we can enter partnerships, for instance,” Chief Executive Robert Koehler told Reuters, citing examples of existing SGL joint ventures that make carbon break disks and other automotive parts.

Hitco, which makes parts for Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner and Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, had about 58 million euros ($77 million) in sales last year, while Rotec accounted for most of SGL’s 64 million euros in wind rotor blades sales.

