SGL, Samsung set up carbon fibre composites joint venture

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s SGL Group said it is setting up a joint venture with Korea’s Samsung for the use of SGL’s carbon fibre composite parts in consumer electronics, medical devices and technical equipment.

Samsung wants to secure supplies of carbon fibre parts for its products, such as tablets and smart phones, while SGL is seeking new uses and markets for its materials, it said on Thursday, without disclosing financial terms. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Frank Siebelt; Editing by Christiaan Hetzner)