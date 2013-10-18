FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SGL Carbon to close Canadian graphite facility in Lachute
October 18, 2013 / 6:25 PM / 4 years ago

SGL Carbon to close Canadian graphite facility in Lachute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - SGL Group said it will close its Canadian graphite electrode facility in Lachute, Quebec by the first quarter of 2014.

About 110 employees will be affected by the closure, it said.

The facility produces graphite electrodes, whose world market has faced sluggish global demand for almost five years.

SGL said the closure was part of a package of measures to achieve cost savings of around 150 million euros ($205 million)by the end of 2015, based on the actual costs for 2012.

