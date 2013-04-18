FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-SGL Group cuts 2013 outlook on slow start to year
April 18, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-SGL Group cuts 2013 outlook on slow start to year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* SGL Carbon says lowers FY outlook given uncertain H2

* Demand for carbon fiber, graphite slow in Q1

* FY EBITDA now seen 20-25 percent lower (Adds details)

FRANKFURT, April 18 (Reuters) - German carbon specialist SGL Group cut its operating profit outlook for the year, citing a slower than expected start to 2013 and an uncertain recovery across all of its businesses.

Thanks to increased uncertainty about a business recovery in the second half of 2013, SGL now expects full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to drop by 20-25 percent from the 240 million euros ($313 million) it posted for 2012, excluding writedowns.

Previously it had said it saw EBITDA declining by 10-15 percent. Thomsonreuters Starmine consensus forecast full-year 2013 EBITDA at 213 million euros.

The Wiesbaden, Germany-based company which supplies BMW with carbon fiber components, said its Graphite Materials and Systems unit as well as its Carbon Fibers and Composites units had a particularly slow start to the year.

As a result, it sees first quarter EBITDA reaching only 32-35 million euros.

$1 = 0.7668 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Cowell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
