FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Mitsubishi Rayon buys U.S. carbon fibre plant from SGL
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2017 / 9:15 AM / 7 months ago

Mitsubishi Rayon buys U.S. carbon fibre plant from SGL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Rayon acquired a U.S. carbon fibre production plant from SGL Carbon for an undisclosed price to meet growing demand for composite materials for wind turbine blades and cars.

* The deal will add 1,000 tonnes to Mitsubishi Rayon's carbon fibre output capacity. When combined with an upgrade at its Sacramento plant, output capacity will increase to 14,300 tons from 10,100 this year, the Japanese group said.

* The transaction will have a "non-material" positive impact on SGL's financial results, mainly to be booked for 2016, SGL said, without elaborating.

* Nikkei said the price would be "several tens of millions of dollars"

* The Wyoming plant with 50 staff was the smallest of its three global carbon fibre production sites and the transaction was part of SGL's effort to consolidate sites to cut costs and would not constitute a withdrawal from markets, SGL added.

* Production capacity will be moved to SGL's upgraded Muir of Ord site in Scotland.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.