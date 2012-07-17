FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SGS H1 net profit misses forecasts
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 17, 2012 / 5:17 AM / in 5 years

SGS H1 net profit misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* H1 net profit 245 mln Sfr vs 274 mln in poll

* H1 sales 2.7 bln Sfr vs 2.7 bln in poll

ZURICH, July 17 (Reuters) - SGS, the world’s largest testing and inspection firm, says it still expects to grow revenue and profit despite the euro zone crisis as it posted a flat first-half net profit that missed analyst expectations.

The Geneva-based company, which competes with Britain’s Intertek and France’s Bureau Veritas, reported first-half net profit rose 1.7 percent to 245 million Swiss francs compared to average analyst forecasts for 274 million.

“Current trading conditions present significant challenges, especially as they relate to economies in or connected to the Eurozone,” SGS said in a statement.

“Notwithstanding these challenges ... SGS maintains its expectations to deliver strong revenue growth and an adjusted operating income in excess of prior year levels.”

SGS Chief Executive Chris Kirk said last month the group had to pare back its ambitious annual sales of reaching 8 billion francs by 2014 due to the strong Swiss currency. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.