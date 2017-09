ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - Swiss testing and inspection firm SGS said on Monday its finance chief Geraldine Matchett was resigning, effective July 2014.

Matchett was leaving to become chief financial officer at Royal DSM, a science company active in health, nutrition and materials, SGS said in a statement.

A replacement for Matchett will be announced in due course, the Swiss firm said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)