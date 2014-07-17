FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SGS expects modest growth for 2014 at lower end of target
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
July 17, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

SGS expects modest growth for 2014 at lower end of target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 17 (Reuters) - The world’s largest testing and inspection company SGS lowered its growth outlook on Thursday as it posted a weaker-than-expected 6.3 percent rise in first-half net profit.

The Swiss firm, whose activities span from food and toy safety tests to anti-corruption certification and vehicle inspection, said it expected organic growth of “around 6 percent” for 2014, at the lower end of its targeted range of 6-9 percent growth per year.

SGS and peers, such as Britain’s Intertek and France’s Bureau Veritas, are currently grappling with sluggish growth in Europe and a cyclical downturn in the mining sector. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.