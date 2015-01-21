FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SGS says Chris Kirk to step down as CEO
#Switzerland Market Report
January 21, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

SGS says Chris Kirk to step down as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The world’s largest testing and inspection company SGS said on Wednesday its executive vice president for industrial services Frankie Ng will replace Chris Kirk as chief executive officer in March.

The firm, whose activities span from food and toy safety tests to anti-corruption certification and vehicle inspection, posted a rise in full-year net profit to 629 million Swiss francs ($721.83 million), in line with forecasts from a Reuters poll of analysts.

Excluding the impact of low oil prices, the group said it would grow its top line between 4-6 percent on a currency equivalent basis, while margins are expected to remain at 2014 levels.

SGS said it would launch a new share buyback programme of up to 750 million Swiss francs, expected to begin early February 2015 and close Dec. 31, 2016 at the latest.

$1 = 0.8714 Swiss francs Reporting by Alice Baghdjian

