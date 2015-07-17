SGS first-half profit slides after 47 mln Sfr restructuring charge

ZURICH, July 17 (Reuters) - SGS said first-half net profit fell more than 16 percent following a 47 million Swiss franc ($49.18 million)restructuring charge.

The Geneva-based inspection firm said it expects to deliver organic growth comparable to the first half, with improved margins and solid cash flow generation.

Previously, the group had said it would grow its top line between 4 and 6 percent on a currency equivalent basis excluding the impact of low oil prices, with margins at 2014 levels.

SGS’s profit for the six months, the first period under new Chief Executive Frankie Ng, stood at 214 million francs, down sharply from 275 million francs year-ago.

The result is below a Reuters poll of analysts, which averaged 256 million francs.