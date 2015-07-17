FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SGS first-half profit slides after 47 mln Sfr restructuring charge
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
July 17, 2015 / 5:23 AM / 2 years ago

SGS first-half profit slides after 47 mln Sfr restructuring charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 17 (Reuters) - SGS said first-half net profit fell more than 16 percent following a 47 million Swiss franc ($49.18 million)restructuring charge.

The Geneva-based inspection firm said it expects to deliver organic growth comparable to the first half, with improved margins and solid cash flow generation.

Previously, the group had said it would grow its top line between 4 and 6 percent on a currency equivalent basis excluding the impact of low oil prices, with margins at 2014 levels.

SGS’s profit for the six months, the first period under new Chief Executive Frankie Ng, stood at 214 million francs, down sharply from 275 million francs year-ago.

The result is below a Reuters poll of analysts, which averaged 256 million francs.

$1 = 0.9557 Swiss francs Reporting by Katharina Bart and Oliver Hirt; editing by Thomas Atkins

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.