FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SGS FY net hit by restructuring costs, cuts dividend
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
January 17, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

SGS FY net hit by restructuring costs, cuts dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Testing and inspection company SGS said restructuring costs resulted in a one-off charge of 47 million Swiss francs in 2012, pushing full-year net profit below forecasts.

Net income at the company, whose activites range from testing toys to measuring emissions of power stations, rose 1.5 percent in the year to 556 million Swiss francs ($597.59 mln), short of forecasts for 573 million francs in a Reuters poll.

The group, which competes with France’s Bureau Veritas and Britain’s Intertek, said it would propose a dividend of 58 francs per share, lower than the 65 francs paid out last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.