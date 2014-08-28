FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SGS appoints Carla De Geyseleer as finance chief
August 28, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

SGS appoints Carla De Geyseleer as finance chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Swiss testing and inspection firm SGS said it has appointed Carla De Geyseleer as chief financial officer as of Nov. 15.

De Geyseleer, a Belgian citizen, is currently CFO of Vodafone Libertel B.V. in the Netherlands and previously worked with Ernst & Young in Belgium and DHL, SGS said in a statement on Thursday.

She succeeds Geraldine Matchett who left in July to become CFO at Royal DSM, a science company active in health, nutrition and materials. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

