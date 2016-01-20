FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SGS CEO says open to bigger acquisitions
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 20, 2016 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

SGS CEO says open to bigger acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 20 (Reuters) - SGS SA is open to doing larger-scale acquisitions but its main focus is on smaller deals, the testing and inspection firm’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We have not ruled out, if the opportunity comes in the right timing, in the right value, to go for a bigger acquisition,” Frankie Ng said on a call with analysts for the group’s full-year results. “But our main focus is really for the bolt-on ones.”

Ng has been targeting small- and medium-sized companies to help SGS expand in new areas, including natural resources, automotive services, air emissions testing and disposal and transport of radioactive materials. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.