SGS CEO says open to bigger acquisitions

ZURICH, Jan 20 (Reuters) - SGS SA is open to doing larger-scale acquisitions but its main focus is on smaller deals, the testing and inspection firm’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We have not ruled out, if the opportunity comes in the right timing, in the right value, to go for a bigger acquisition,” Frankie Ng said on a call with analysts for the group’s full-year results. “But our main focus is really for the bolt-on ones.”

Ng has been targeting small- and medium-sized companies to help SGS expand in new areas, including natural resources, automotive services, air emissions testing and disposal and transport of radioactive materials. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)