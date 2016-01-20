SGS posts 12.7 pct net profit drop for 2015

ZURICH, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Testing and inspections company SGS SA on Wednesday posted a 12.7 percent drop in net profit for 2015, roughly in line with analysts’ forecast.

The Swiss firm said net profit for the year was 549 million Swiss francs ($549.38 million), compared with the average forecast for 550 million francs in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

“The SGS board of directors will recommend to the annual general meeting, to be held on 14 March 2016, the approval of a dividend of 68 francs per share, unchanged from the prior year,” Geneva-based SGS said in a statement.