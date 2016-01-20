FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SGS posts 12.7 pct net profit drop for 2015
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
January 20, 2016 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

SGS posts 12.7 pct net profit drop for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Testing and inspections company SGS SA on Wednesday posted a 12.7 percent drop in net profit for 2015, roughly in line with analysts’ forecast.

The Swiss firm said net profit for the year was 549 million Swiss francs ($549.38 million), compared with the average forecast for 550 million francs in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

“The SGS board of directors will recommend to the annual general meeting, to be held on 14 March 2016, the approval of a dividend of 68 francs per share, unchanged from the prior year,” Geneva-based SGS said in a statement.

$1 = 0.9993 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.