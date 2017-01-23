FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 7 months ago

SGS says 2016 profit 543 mln Sfr, announces 250 mln Sfr share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Alerts repeated to remove garbled alert sent due to technical error)

ZURICH, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Testing and inspection firm SGS on Monday posted an unexpected fall in full-year net profit and said it is on course to meet revenue growth projected in the company's 2020 strategic plan.

The Swiss firm said 2016 profit attributable to equity holders was 543 million Swiss francs ($544.4 million), compared with the average forecast for 600 million francs in a Reuters poll of nine analysts. SGS said it will recommend a dividend of 70 francs per share, compared to a poll estimate for 68.9 francs.

The company also announced a new share buyback programme of up to 250 million francs, adding that further details would be announced "in due time".

$1 = 0.9974 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by John Miller

