UPDATE 1-SGS plans 250 mln Sfr share buyback, FY net profit falls

ZURICH, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Testing and inspection group SGS plans to buy back up to 250 million Swiss francs ($250.4 million) worth of its own shares, it said on Monday while posting an unexpected fall in full-year net profit.

Along with the share buyback, further details of which SGS said would be announced "in due time", the company proposed raising its dividend to 70 francs per share from 68. Analysts in a Reuters poll had estimated a dividend of 68.9 francs

The Swiss company said 2016 profit attributable to equity holders fell 1.1 percent 543 million francs, compared with the average estimate of 600 million francs in the Reuters poll of nine analysts.

Adjusted profit edged up 0.6 percent to 629 million, in line with the poll average of 631 million.

Earnings were impacted by a variety of factors including IT investments, pressure on its energy-related business and acquisitions made over the course of the year, SGS said.

Revenues for the year rose to 5.99 billion francs from 5.71 billion in 2015.

Shares were seen opening down 0.7 percent in premarket indications by Julius Baer, a slightly steeper drop than the broader Swiss market.

On its outlook for 2017, Geneva-based SGS said: "The group expects to deliver solid organic revenue growth and higher adjusted operating income on a constant currency basis, and generate robust cash flow."

SGS said it was on course to meet revenue growth projected in the company's 2020 strategic plan.

($1 = 0.9986 Swiss francs)