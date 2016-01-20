UPDATE 1-SGS posts 12.7 pct net profit drop for 2015

(Adds more results figures, share performance)

ZURICH, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Testing and inspections company SGS SA on Wednesday posted a 12.7 percent drop in net profit for 2015, roughly in line with analysts’ forecast, impacted by the decline in commodity prices.

The Swiss company said net profit for the year was 549 million Swiss francs ($549.38 million), compared with the average forecast for 550 million francs in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

It said the board would recommend a dividend of 68 francs per share, unchanged from the previous year, at its annual general meeting on 14 March.

Organic growth was 2.0 percent, under its target range of 2.5 to 3.5 percent.

“Trading conditions remained difficult during the year with the fall in commodity prices, primarily impacting Oil, Gas & Chemicals, Minerals and Industrial Services,” it said in a statement. It has also been grappling with the negative impact of the strong Swiss franc.

Chief Executive Frankie Ng, appointed a year ago, has been targeting small- and medium-sized companies to help SGS expand in new areas, including natural resources, automotive services, air emissions testing and disposal and transport of radioactive materials.

Shares in SGS fell 6.5 percent in 2015, their biggest yearly fall since 2008.