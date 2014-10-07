FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-SGSS names Pascal Jacquemin country head for Germany
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-SGSS names Pascal Jacquemin country head for Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Societe Generale Securities Services (SGSS), an arm of French financial services group Societe Generale, said it had appointed Pascal Jacquemin its country head for Germany and chief executive of SGSS Deutschland KAG.

Jacquemin’s appointment came into effect on Sept. 1, SGSS said in a statement.

He replaces Frederic Barroyer, who will handle other responsibilities within the group, SGSS said.

Based in Munich, Jacquemin reports to Bruno Prigent, the global head of SGSS.

Jacquemin has been with SGSS since 1998, most recently as the deputy head of its international department in Paris. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.