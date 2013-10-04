SGX suspends trading in Asiasons, Liongold shares

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Singapore Exchange Ltd on Friday suspended trading in Asiasons Capital Ltd and Liongold Corp Ltd after their share prices fell sharply in the morning session.

Asiasons shares plunged 61 percent while Liongold Corp shares dropped 42 percent before their trading suspension.

According to statements filed by both firms, the Singapore bourse operator invoked SGX-ST Rule 8.10 to immediately suspend trading “to safeguard the interests of the market as there could be circumstances that would result in the market not being fully informed”. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)