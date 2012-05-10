FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SGX to unwind dark pool JV Chi-East
May 10, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

SGX to unwind dark pool JV Chi-East

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange said on Thursday its dark pool joint venture Chi-East will unwind its operations over the next two weeks as business volumes were weak and unlikely to improve.

“Although trading volumes were improving, they were still far short of expectations,” SGX said in a statement.

“Due to commercial considerations and expectations of continued relatively weak business prospects, the decision was taken by the board of Chi-East to cease operations of Chi-East.”

Dark pools, so named because they represent large pools of “buy” and “sell” orders not visible to regular investors, operate relatively freely and match billions of dollars in stock transactions each day in the West.

But they have failed to make major inroads in Asia.

Chi-East is a 50-50 joint venture between SGX and Chi-X Global, whose main shareholder is Japan’s Nomura Holdings . (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John O‘Callaghan)

