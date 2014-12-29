FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Exchange to upgrade derivatives trading, clearing platforms
December 29, 2014 / 2:25 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore Exchange to upgrade derivatives trading, clearing platforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said on Monday it would upgrade its derivatives trading and clearing platforms to improve risk controls and lower costs for market participants.

The upgraded system, based on technology from Nasdaq OMX Group Inc, will support the growth of its derivatives business, SGX said in a statement. The upgrade is scheduled for completion at the end of 2016.

Hit by lower securities trading volumes, the exchange is relying increasingly on its derivatives business, where revenue was up 4 percent in its fiscal first quarter from a year earlier.

The announcement of the system upgrade comes weeks after the bourse suffered its second technical glitch in two months.

SGX delayed the start of securities market trading on Dec. 3 citing a software issue, and in November, a power supply problem halted trading in the securities and derivatives markets for several hours. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan)

