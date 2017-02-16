FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SGX kicks off public consultation for dual-class share structures
#Financials
February 16, 2017 / 9:23 AM / 6 months ago

SGX kicks off public consultation for dual-class share structures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd kicked off a public consultation on Thursday to allow companies to list with dual-class share structures.

SGX, which has seen a slump in initial public offers (IPOs) in recent years, said the two-month long public consultation will look into admission criteria and safeguards against possible risks.

"If we collectively do this right... (dual-class share structures) could radically change the business landscape, create jobs and transform our economy," SGX head of equities and fixed income Chew Sutat told a news conference. ($1 = 1.4190 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sam Holmes)

