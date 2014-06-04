Singapore Exchange proposes new rules for secondary listings

SINGAPORE, June 4 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) has proposed new rules for secondary listings on the SGX, as the bourse seeks more overseas names to improve trading volume and raise its appeal for large initial public offerings.

Companies from developed markets will be exempt from regulations such as disclosure requirements on interested party transactions, major corporate transactions and de-listings, SGX told reporters on Wednesday.

Singapore is a major financial centre but the city-state’s only stock exchange has long experienced low trading volumes and weaker valuations compared with Hong Kong, which in turn has been a deterrent for companies seeking IPOs.

Volumes have fallen even further since last year after a crash in penny stocks - the bourse’s most actively traded shares . The crash prompted the SGX to explore measures to halt the trading decline.

SGX said on Wednesday it proposed to relax rules for secondary listings, conducted by companies aiming to raise their profile and access a wider pool of investors.

“We have received feedback from market professionals, from market participants that we are not very clear or very transparent on how we approach secondary listings and what are the standards and requirements that they have to meet,” Mohamed Nasser, head of issuer regulation at the SGX, told reporters.

“There is an element of uncertainty in the way we have reviewed in the past,” he said.

There are 32 companies with secondary listings on SGX, including Prudential Plc and IHH Healthcare Bhd . Last month, Gazprom said it was working on obtaining a Singapore listing, possibly in July. SGX officials declined to comment on the possible listing.

Under the new methodology, companies will be grouped under developed or developing markets based on classifications from index providers.

If a company has a primary listing in any of the 23 developed markets such as Australia, United Kingdom or Hong Kong, SGX will not impose additional listing rules on the company, thus making it easier for companies seeking secondary listings in Singapore.

“This approach recognises that for secondary listings, the primary regulator role and oversight lie with the exchange and supervisory regulator in the jurisdiction of the home exchange,” SGX said in a statement.

The bourse expects to bring in the new regulation by the start of next year after a public consultation process. SGX is the front-line regulator of the city-state’s stock market as well as its commercial operator.

“Perhaps you’ll find interest from some of these developed jurisdictions where we already have a handful of companies listed,” said Simon Lim, head of listings for Southeast Asia at SGX.

SGX’s total value of securities traded fell 38 percent year-on-year to S$23.4 billion ($18.6 billion) in May . ($1 = 1.2573 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Christopher Cushing)