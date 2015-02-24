FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Exchange CEO leaving in June after contract ends
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore Exchange CEO leaving in June after contract ends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said its Chief Executive Officer Magnus Bocker would leave in June, as he was not seeking an extension of his appointment beyond his current contract.

He has been the CEO of SGX since 1 December 2009.

The board is moving forward with its CEO succession plan and is assessing internal and external candidates on a short list, the bourse said in a statement on Tuesday.

The board has hire the executive search and leadership advisory firm Spencer Stuart look for a new CEO.

Speculation mounted late last year that Bocker, 53, may not have his contract renewed when it expires this June, after two technical glitches in less than a month caused stock trading to be halted.

Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan and Saeed Azhar, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.