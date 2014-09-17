FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Exchange sets minimum trading prices for stocks
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 17, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore Exchange sets minimum trading prices for stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) plans to introduce a minimum trading price requirement as part of changes aimed at curbing excessive speculation on penny stocks listed on the bourse.

SGX in a statement on Wednesday set a minimum trading price of 20 Singapore cents for stocks on the main board, effective from March 2016.

Companies whose share prices trade below 20 Singapore cents will be given 12 months to reach the threshold. Failure to do so would see the stock put on a watch-list for up to 36 months before being delisted.

The minimum price requirement is part of a plan announced in February by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and SGX, which involves new collateral rules, short-selling reporting and the establishment of an independent listing committee. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.