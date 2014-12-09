FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Exchange unaware of reason for 'unusual' trading in own shares
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 9, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

Singapore Exchange unaware of reason for 'unusual' trading in own shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd had to take the rare step on Tuesday of issuing an announcement about unusual trading activity in its own shares.

The bourse noted that more than 8 million of its shares had changed hands during the day, more than four times the 200-day daily average of 1.5 million. Its share price climbed 3.4 percent to close at S$7.60, its highest since August 2013.

“The company is not aware of any information not previously announced concerning the company, its subsidiaries or associated companies which, if known, might explain the unusual trading activity,” it said in a statement.

The exchange’s equity business is under pressure due to falling volumes and technical problems.

Last Wednesday a software error led to the exchange delaying the start of stock trading by three and a half hours, prompting criticism from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.