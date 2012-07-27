FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Exchange Q4 net profit fall 23 pct, misses forecast
#Financials
July 27, 2012 / 10:08 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Exchange Q4 net profit fall 23 pct, misses forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd , Asia’s second-biggest listed bourse, reported a 23 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by a fall in securities income as volumes declined on global economic uncertainties.

In a statement after trading hours on Friday, SGX said global macroeconomic uncertainties will continue to affect markets.

The Singapore bourse operater reported April-June net profit of S$61.1 million ($48.85 million), less than the S$79.5 million a year ago. The latest profit was below the S$67 million average forecast by five analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The SGX said it will maintain a base dividend of 4 Singapore cents every quarter.

SGX’s CEO Magnus Bocker is facing a conundrum -- how to boost trading volume and attract large IPOs when global markets are battling a slump. The exchange has denied it is in merger talks with London Stock Exchange.

SGX stock has gained about 9 percent so far in 2012, beating ASX’s rise of only 3 percent, while Hong Kong’s HKEx’s shares have fallen about 18 percent so far this year. Singapore’s benchmark Straits Times index has advanced about 14 percent so far this year. ($1 = 1.2507 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

