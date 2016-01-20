FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Exchange Q2 profit down 3 pct on weak markets
January 20, 2016

Singapore Exchange Q2 profit down 3 pct on weak markets

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd’s (SGX) reported a 3 percent fall in its second-quarter net profit, hurt by lower securities revenue, and said its results reflected persistent weak market sentiment.

SGX posted a net profit of S$83.7 million ($58 million) for the quarter ended December compared with S$86.6 million a year ago.

Securities revenue fell 10 percent to S$46.6 million and accounted for 24 percent of total revenue, due to a decline in market activities, it said. Derivatives revenue rose 1 percent to S$77.6 million.

“The outlook for global markets remains uncertain as market participants adjust to the recent change in US interest rate policy, slower growth in China and volatile commodity prices,” it said in a statement. ($1 = 1.4389 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anand Basu)

