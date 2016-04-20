CORRECTED-Singapore Exchange Q3 profit up 1 pct, highlights volatile markets

(Corrects currency in 2nd paragraph to Singapore $205.8 million (not US$205.8 million)

SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange (SGX) reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, supported by growth across its three main business divisions, but profit rose slightly amid tough competition.

SGX, which is seeking to diversify its revenue in the face of lacklustre securities markets, reported third-quarter net profit of S$89.2 million ($66.7 million), up 1 percent from a year ago, on revenues of S$205.8 million.

Equities and fixed income revenue rose 4 percent, while derivatives volume grew 3 percent.

“As we continue to execute on our growth strategy, we will focus on managing costs, against the backdrop of increasing competition and volatile global market conditions,” Chief Executive Loh Boon Chye said in a statement on Wednesday.

In March, SGX put in a preliminary bid to acquire London’s Baltic Exchange, a move aimed at burnishing its derivatives credentials among ship brokers and commodity merchants, fitting hand in glove with its efforts to develop Asian pricing benchmarks for bulk commodities. ($1 = 1.3384 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)