REFILE-Singapore Exchange flags cautious outlook after quarterly profit fall

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange (SGX) flagged a cautious outlook for its next financial year after reporting a 20 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, hit by lower securities and derivatives trading volumes.

SGX has taken many steps to try to shore up liquidity and boost trading volumes in a tough market for the Southeast Asian exchange, which is grappling with a scarcity of large IPOs and an increasing number of companies considering delisting their shares because of low valuations.

"We are conscious that economic and political uncertainties, including the decision by the UK to leave the EU, the upcoming U.S. presidential election and changes in benchmark interest rates could result in market participants adopting a cautious approach," SGX Chief Executive Loh Boon Chye said on Wednesday.

Loh characterised SGX's business performance as "consistent" despite the challenging market conditions.

SGX's net profit fell 20 percent to S$76.8 million ($56.5 million) in its fourth quarter to June 30, against S$96.2 million in the same period last year. This included an impairment charge of S$6 million.

Full-year profit was virtually flat at S$349 million, slightly below analyst expectations of S$354.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

SGX, which has come under criticism after a string of trading disruptions, announced plans this month to transfer its front-line regulatory functions to a separate subsidiary that will be governed by its own board of directors. ($1 = 1.3574 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by David Goodman)