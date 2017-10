SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Japan’s Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market and electricity futures in Asia.

SGX and TOCOM are expected to explore opportunities like co-listing LNG derivatives and synergies between the market distribution networks of both firms. (Reporting by Mark Tay and Henning Gloystein; Editing by Himani Sarkar)