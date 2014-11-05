Singapore Exchange halts securities, derivatives trading

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Trading of securities and derivatives on the Singapore Exchange, a major equity and commodity bourse in Asia, was suspended on Wednesday afternoon due to connectivity issues.

The securities and derivatives markets were halted at 1451 Singapore time (0651 GMT), and the connection between SGX members and the two markets was unavailable, the exchange said in a statement.

SGX did not provide details of the problem or a time frame for recovery of service.

In April, trading on the derivatives market of SGX was suspended for over three hours due to technical problems. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)