Singapore Exchange Jun daily stocks trading -21 pct y/y

SINGAPORE, July 4 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said on Wednesday the daily average value of securities traded on its bourse fell 21 percent in June from a year earlier and dropped 14 percent from the previous month. An average of S$1.0 billion ($792.77 million) worth of securities changed hands each trading day, SGX said. Derivatives volume in June rose 7 percent year-on-year to 6.6 million contracts, and daily average volume grew 12 percent to 314,055 contracts.

For more details click (Reporting by Saeed Azhar)