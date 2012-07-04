FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Exchange Jun daily stocks trading -21 pct y/y
July 4, 2012

Singapore Exchange Jun daily stocks trading -21 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 4 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said on Wednesday the daily average value of securities traded on its bourse fell 21 percent in June from a year earlier and dropped 14 percent from the previous month. An average of S$1.0 billion ($792.77 million) worth of securities changed hands each trading day, SGX said. Derivatives volume in June rose 7 percent year-on-year to 6.6 million contracts, and daily average volume grew 12 percent to 314,055 contracts.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
