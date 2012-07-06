Singapore Exchange says ready to trade yuan securities

SINGAPORE, July 6 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange said on Friday it is ready to quote, trade, clear and settle securities denominated in the Chinese yuan, seeking to capitalise on the rapid growth of the offshore yuan market.

Singapore and London are among financial centres trying to benefit from the liberalisation of China’s currency regime that has led to rapid growth of the offshore yuan bond, currently dominated by Hong Kong. Interest is also growing among companies to do equities deals denominated in the Chinese currency.

“The listing and trading of RMB securities on SGX will also extend Singapore’s position as an offshore RMB centre,” said SGX CEO Magnus Bocker.

The initiative expands the suite of foreign currencies supported by the exchange, which currently includes the Australian dollar, Hong Kong dollar and the U.S. dollar.

Property firm ARA Asset Management Ltd had been planning to list a yuan-denominated real estate investment trust (REIT) in Singapore, sources told Reuters in March.

But a first yuan-denominated IPO for the city-state is yet to come to the market. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Richard Pullin)